LIVE: 81,000 SMMEs apply for assistance, says Ntshavheni
Minister in the economic cluster are briefing the nation on economic matters as contained in the revised lockdown regulations.
JOHANNESBURG - Small Business Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said 81,000 SMME’s have registered on the database and more than 2,000 applications have been received for relief funds.
Minister in the economic cluster are briefing the nation on economic matters as contained in the revised lockdown regulations.
She has reminded SMMEs business that in order for them to be eligible, they should have been operational by 29 February 2020.
The minister said the department was addressing application challenges raised by the spaza shops owners.
"Spaza shop owners can now apply online for Spaza Shops Support scheme. Forms are available on the departments website."
She said foreign nationals who were in the country legally were allowed to trade.
"informal traders can apply for a permit to trade at their local municipalities."
More in Business
-
Rand continues to nosedive, reaches record lows against the dollar
-
Pandemic devastates growth prospects in West African states
-
Companies urged to apply for UIF on behalf of employees affected by COVID-19
-
Joburg restaurant turns to crowdfunding to pay salaries during lockdown
-
Parts of Gauteng hit by power outages as Eskom infrastructure targeted
-
Eskom uses lockdown as opportunity for short-term maintenance
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.