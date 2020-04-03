LIVE: 81,000 SMMEs apply for assistance, says Ntshavheni

Minister in the economic cluster are briefing the nation on economic matters as contained in the revised lockdown regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - Small Business Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said 81,000 SMME’s have registered on the database and more than 2,000 applications have been received for relief funds.

She has reminded SMMEs business that in order for them to be eligible, they should have been operational by 29 February 2020.

The minister said the department was addressing application challenges raised by the spaza shops owners.

"Spaza shop owners can now apply online for Spaza Shops Support scheme. Forms are available on the departments website."

She said foreign nationals who were in the country legally were allowed to trade.

"informal traders can apply for a permit to trade at their local municipalities."