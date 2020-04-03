Legal action against health dept follows failed attempts to engage - Nehawu
The union is unhappy with working conditions under the national lockdown after the government failed to provide protective equipment and sanitizers to frontline health workers.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) on Friday said its decision to turn to the courts regarding protecting members on duty came after efforts to engage with the health ministry failed.
The country's largest public-sector union is taking legal action against the government to compel it to protect its members who are at risk of contracting COVID-19.
The union is unhappy with working conditions under the national lockdown after the government failed to provide protective equipment and sanitisers to frontline health workers.
Nehawu's general secretary Zola Saphetha said: “We have done everything at our disposal. We shave tried all the tricks in the book to see if we can get any help from the minister of health, unfortunately, to no avail. That’s why we have had to go to court. The issues that we have raised are not just concerns but also solutions.”
Meanwhile, the health department said the shortage of equipment is not unique to South African health workers.
The department's Dr Yogan Pillay said: “The Department of Health and government broadly are doing everything to get the required commodities. There’s funding allocated to provinces to purchase these commodities and the department has put in orders of more than R40 million.”
More in Local
-
Mkhize commends SA’s response to COVID-19 outbreak
-
Lockdown toolkit: Emergency numbers to call when you need help
-
COVID-19 economic cluster clarifies amendments to regulations
-
UIF: Workers of non-compliant employers will get assistance
-
‘Soldiers shoved a gun in my husband’s mouth’ – CT family allegedly harassed
-
COVID-19: Durban hospital shuts emergency dept after 11 workers test positive
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.