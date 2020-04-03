Govt hopes new funeral regulations will strengthen fight against COVID-19
The National Command Council has gazetted amendments to restrictions, which will now allow mourners to travel across provinces for burials.
JOHANNESBURG - Government is hoping that its new regulations allowing for funeral attendance during the lockdown will strengthen its efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Wide-reaching bans on movement were rolled out throughout the country last month, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the 21-day lock-down.
While mourners will now be allowed travel for the burial of their loved ones during the lockdown, this will only take place under tight conditions.
They will need to provide a death certificate and must obtain a permit from a police station or magistrates court.
Only close relatives of the deceased can attend, including children, a spouse, parents and grandparents, while the prohibition of no more than 50 people will still apply.
The National Command Council has come under fire for not allowing mourners the opportunity to pay their respects to the dead during this period.
Government is now hoping these amendments will provide clarity on the issue while helping limit the risk of spreading the highly infectious disease.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 3 April 2020 AM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
