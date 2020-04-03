Fitch downgrades SA's credit rating to BB with negative outlook

This comes after Moody's put the country in junks status a week ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Ratings agency Fitch has downgraded South Africa's credit rating to BB from BB+, sending it further into "junk" territory while also assigning a negative outlook.

Fitch has on Friday cited "the lack of a clear path towards government debt stabilisation as well as the expected impact of the COVID-19 shock on public finances and growth”.

