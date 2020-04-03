View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

FF Plus founder Constand Viljoen dies at age 86

The former South African Defence Force commander died earlier on Friday due to what's been described as natural causes.

Founder of the Freedom Front Plus general Constand Viljoen. Picture: Picture: Twitter/@GroenewaldPJ
Founder of the Freedom Front Plus general Constand Viljoen. Picture: Picture: Twitter/@GroenewaldPJ
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Founder of the Freedom Front Plus, general Constand Viljoen, has died at the age of 86.

The former South African Defence Force commander died earlier on Friday due to what's been described as natural causes.

Party leader Pieter Groenewald said Vijoen would be remembered for playing a major role in ensuring a successful transition to democracy.

“The most important thing is that he believed that a general leads from the back and not from the front, and he got some criticism for that. But, he got some respect and adoration from his troops at ground level.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA