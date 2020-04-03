FF Plus founder Constand Viljoen dies at age 86

The former South African Defence Force commander died earlier on Friday due to what's been described as natural causes.

JOHANNESBURG – Founder of the Freedom Front Plus, general Constand Viljoen, has died at the age of 86.

Party leader Pieter Groenewald said Vijoen would be remembered for playing a major role in ensuring a successful transition to democracy.

“The most important thing is that he believed that a general leads from the back and not from the front, and he got some criticism for that. But, he got some respect and adoration from his troops at ground level.”