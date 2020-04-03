FF Plus founder Constand Viljoen dies at age 86
The former South African Defence Force commander died earlier on Friday due to what's been described as natural causes.
JOHANNESBURG – Founder of the Freedom Front Plus, general Constand Viljoen, has died at the age of 86.
The former South African Defence Force commander died earlier on Friday due to what's been described as natural causes.
Party leader Pieter Groenewald said Vijoen would be remembered for playing a major role in ensuring a successful transition to democracy.
“The most important thing is that he believed that a general leads from the back and not from the front, and he got some criticism for that. But, he got some respect and adoration from his troops at ground level.”
It is with great sorrow that the FF Plus learnt today of the passing of Gen. Constand Viljoen, former leader of the Freedom Front, as the party was known at the time. @GroenewaldPJ https://t.co/sL7uvBLBB9— VRYHEIDSFRONT PLUS / FREEDOM FRONT PLUS (@VFPlus) April 3, 2020
More in Local
-
Ipid investigates after 8 deaths recorded since lockdown
-
WATCH LIVE: COVID-19 claims two more lives, cases now at 1,505
-
LIVE: 81,000 SMMEs apply for assistance, says Ntshavheni
-
Rand continues to nosedive, reaches record lows against the dollar
-
Lockdown: Man going to see girlfriend among 16 arrested near Soweto
-
BBC commends SA’s ‘ruthlessly efficient’ fight against COVID-19
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.