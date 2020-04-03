COVID-19: Durban hospital shuts emergency dept after 11 staff test positive
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said four of the six patients who have died from the virus in the province were treated at the hospital.
DURBAN - The Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban has on Friday shut its emergency department and stopped all new patient admissions after 11 out of its 20 health workers tested positive for COVID-19.
Added to this, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said four of the six patients who have died from the virus in the province were treated at the hospital.
Zikalala said efforts were now under way to trace people who may have been infected with COVID-19 at the hospital.
“We have a collective responsibility to leave no stone unturned in finding those who came into contact with those who have tested positive an those who have passed away.”
In a statement, Netcare said two of the deceased patients did not have a recent history of international travel or known contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19.
The private healthcare group said the two patients also did not present any symptoms of COVID-19 when they were screened on admission.
All staff and patients are currently being screened for COVID-19.
More in Local
-
‘Soldiers shoved a gun in my husband’s mouth’ – CT family allegedly harassed
-
Fitch downgrades SA's credit rating to BB, with negative outlook
-
FF Plus founder Constand Viljoen dies at age 86
-
Ipid investigates after 8 deaths recorded since lockdown
-
WATCH LIVE: COVID-19 claims two more lives, cases now at 1,505
-
LIVE: 81,000 SMMEs apply for assistance, says Ntshavheni
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.