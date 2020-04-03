COVID-19: Durban hospital shuts emergency dept after 11 staff test positive

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said four of the six patients who have died from the virus in the province were treated at the hospital.

DURBAN - The Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban has on Friday shut its emergency department and stopped all new patient admissions after 11 out of its 20 health workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Zikalala said efforts were now under way to trace people who may have been infected with COVID-19 at the hospital.

“We have a collective responsibility to leave no stone unturned in finding those who came into contact with those who have tested positive an those who have passed away.”

In a statement, Netcare said two of the deceased patients did not have a recent history of international travel or known contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The private healthcare group said the two patients also did not present any symptoms of COVID-19 when they were screened on admission.

All staff and patients are currently being screened for COVID-19.