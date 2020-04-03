View all in Latest
COVID-19 claims two more lives, infections now at 1,505

Mkhize has been briefing the nation from the Khayelitsha Hospital in the Western Cape on Friday afternoon.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that coronavirus has claimed two more lives, bringing the total number of deaths to seven.

Mkhize has been briefing the nation from the Khayelitsha Hospital in the Western Cape on Friday afternoon.

He said the number of patients who have tested positive now stood at 1,505 across the country, while the officials are waiting for the results of two other people who died.

"We would like to convey our condolences to the families and friends of these individuals. We would also like to thank the health workers who are working tirelessly every day."

Mkhize also said they must address the shortage of beds in health facilities.

"We have been discussing since the president has announced the lockdown, that we are going to roll out the testing. We have identified areas of priority. We are ready to give additional support and re-enforcement to the areas that need assistance.'

Timeline

