Companies urged to apply for UIF on behalf of employees affected by COVID-19

The Labour Department has received around 4,000 applications for UIF claims related to the pandemic, which has left millions without an income or facing retrenchments.

JOHANNESBURG - The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has urged companies to apply for UIF payouts on behalf of employees who are financially affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown.

The Labour Department has received around 4,000 applications for UIF claims related to the pandemic, which has left millions without an income or facing retrenchments.

UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping has urged companies to help the fund to ease the backlog of employees applying individually.

“We are appealing to the goodwill of the employers to do what is right and what is right is that the UIF can’t manage to receive 16 million applications at the UIF offices during the lockdown.”

He's called on people to use the new UIF hotline.

The number is (012) 337 1997.