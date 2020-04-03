Cogta to speak to WC govt over move to allow cigarette sales during lockdown

On Thursday night, Police Minister Bheki Cele clarified that the ban on selling cigarettes was a national ban, meaning that all provinces must comply.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said that it would speak to the Western Cape government about its decision to allow the sale of cigarettes.

Premier Alan Winde this week announced that the public would be able to buy cigarettes as long as they're purchased with other essential items.

However, the department's Lungi Mtshali said that the provincial government had not consulted the necessary channels before making the announcement.

"The sale of tobacco and cigarettes during the lockdown is against the regulations. Our role as Cogta is to make sure there's alignment between the spheres of government."

Winde, however, had a different interpretation of the regulations.

"The regulations are quite explicit when it comes to alcohol - no alcohol will be sold anywhere during lockdown - but it is not explicit on other products. It says you have your essential products and part of that discussion that we had, is that we agreed that cigarettes could be purchased but within a certain framework."

