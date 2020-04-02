View all in Latest
Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for coronavirus

Vavi received his diagnosis on Thursday morning after undergoing multiple test following a persistent flu.

FILE: Zwelinzima Vavi. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Zwelinzima Vavi. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions' (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has tested positive for COVID-19.

Vavi received his diagnosis on Thursday morning after undergoing multiple test following a persistent flu.

The Saftu leader said he went to test for the coronavirus at the weekend and was told his temperature did not raise any concern.

Vavi, who is now in self-isolation, said he could not confirm where contacted the virus.

He said his children, wife and other family members would undergo testing and urged anyone else who had come into contact with him to do the same.

“They called to say I’m positive and I must self-isolate. I’ve got the signs that must be managed and that’s what I’m going to do now. Everybody who’s been around me, I would advice them to test just to be on the safe side.”

Timeline

