UIF appeals to companies to apply for benefits on behalf of workers
UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping said companies could apply for the benefit on behalf of their workers, saying that simplified the process for them.
CAPE TOWN - Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping on Thursday appealed to companies to apply for benefits on behalf of their employees in order to not clog the system.
It’s no secret that workers and their bosses were being hit-hard by the COVID-19 national lockdown.
There was, however, some good news. The UIF is standing by to help relieve some of the burdens on workers and were ready to disburse funds.
“We are pleading with companies to apply on behalf of their employees for this benefit that will pay for the 21 days,” Maruping said.
“It simplifies the process for us [and] the company has all the employees' details, so we don't have to confirm those. We just transfer the funds to the company and they are able to pay it and it is a similar process that can be audited with ease,” he added.
Maruping said they had already received close to 4,000 applications.
Listen to the UIF commissioner’s interview on CapeTalk below:
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
