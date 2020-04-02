UCT records sixth case of coronavirus

The student tested positive in eSwatini this weekend and is receiving medical support.

CAPE TOWN - Another student has tested positive for the coronavirus at the University of Cape Town.

UCT's Elijah Moholola: "UCT has now had six cases of COVID-19, three involving staff members and the other three involving students. All individuals who tested positive immediately went into self-isolation for 14 days and all their identified contacts went into quarantine as soon as they were traced."

