UCT records sixth case of coronavirus
The student tested positive in eSwatini this weekend and is receiving medical support.
CAPE TOWN - Another student has tested positive for the coronavirus at the University of Cape Town.
The student tested positive in eSwatini this weekend and is receiving medical support.
UCT's Elijah Moholola: "UCT has now had six cases of COVID-19, three involving staff members and the other three involving students. All individuals who tested positive immediately went into self-isolation for 14 days and all their identified contacts went into quarantine as soon as they were traced."
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
