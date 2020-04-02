South Africans stranded abroad hoping govt can assist them to return home soon
As a result of coronavirus interventions, more than 1,470 citizens are stranded overseas and looking for government’s assistance to return.
CAPE TOWN - South Africans stuck abroad hope they’ll be able to return home soon.
As a result of coronavirus interventions, more than 1,470 citizens are stranded overseas and looking for government’s assistance to return.
Department of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said that priority would be given to people stuck at airports and the elderly.
South African Jason Dimio, who is stuck in Bali, said they were communicating with Dirco officials to establish a way to come home.
Stranded at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Capetonian Allan Huysamen, said they could join other South Africans stuck in Doha and then be repatriated from there.
"Our best bet, I think, would be to join them there because I don't think it's going to be feasible for South Africa to send a repatriation flight to Malaysia. But we're hoping to hear something soon and to be updated about what we should be doing."
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Govt urged to provide health services for homeless at lockdown shelters
-
Some spaza shop owners already feeling pinch of COVID-19 lockdown
-
Mkhize: Mass COVID-19 testing aimed at reducing local transmissions
-
Public sector unions urge govt to hike wages for state workers battling COVID-19
-
Duduza Clinic in Ekurhuleni closed after nurse tests positive for COVID-19
-
Mbalula backtracks on taxi loads, urges industry to accept 70% directive
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.