South Africans stranded abroad hoping govt can assist them to return home soon

As a result of coronavirus interventions, more than 1,470 citizens are stranded overseas and looking for government’s assistance to return.

CAPE TOWN - South Africans stuck abroad hope they’ll be able to return home soon.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said that priority would be given to people stuck at airports and the elderly.

South African Jason Dimio, who is stuck in Bali, said they were communicating with Dirco officials to establish a way to come home.

Stranded at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Capetonian Allan Huysamen, said they could join other South Africans stuck in Doha and then be repatriated from there.

"Our best bet, I think, would be to join them there because I don't think it's going to be feasible for South Africa to send a repatriation flight to Malaysia. But we're hoping to hear something soon and to be updated about what we should be doing."

