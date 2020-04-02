Some spaza shop owners already feeling pinch of COVID-19 lockdown
Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced a spaza support scheme worth R500 million to assist businesses during the 21-day lockdown period.
ORLANDO, SOWETO - As the Small Business Development Department implements initiatives to alleviate the pressure caused by the coronavirus, some spaza shop owners said they were already feeling the pinch.
Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced a spaza support scheme worth R500 million to assist businesses during the 21-day lockdown period.
Shop owners will also be able to buy goods from pre-selected wholesalers that government has negotiated discounted prices with.
The face of the township spaza shop economy has changed drastically over the past decade.
At one point, South Africans living in townships had full control over the market but now many foreign-owned shops have emerged, offering competitive prices.
Nokthula Mthimkhulu has been running her spaza shop in Orlando for over 50 years.
She fears her business will not survive the lockdown.
“We were wondering where unemployed people will get money to come and support us.”
But another shop owner was more hopeful: “Farmers still have a huge amount of production.”
Both business owners were excited about government's efforts to assist them but were uncertain about the process to follow.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Timeline
More in Local
-
South Africans stranded abroad hoping govt can assist them to return home soon
-
Govt urged to provide health services for homeless at lockdown shelters
-
Mkhize: Mass COVID-19 testing aimed at reducing local transmissions
-
Public sector unions urge govt to hike wages for state workers battling COVID-19
-
Duduza Clinic in Ekurhuleni closed after nurse tests positive for COVID-19
-
Mbalula backtracks on taxi loads, urges industry to accept 70% directive
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.