Second COVID-19 infection confirmed in Khayelitsha

CAPE TOWN - A second coronavirus (COVID-19) infection on Thursday has been confirmed in Cape Town’s densely populated Khayelitsha township.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde revealed this during a briefing on Thursday. There were now 393 infections in the province.

Besides the second case in Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain had seven infections and the Klipfontein region had nine.

The Western Cape’s Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete said: “In Khayelitsha, we have two cases, in Mitchells Plain there are seven cases, and in Klipfontein we have nine cases, but it’s still the areas with the least cases. Our concern is that we might be having community transmission in those areas.”

Cloete said 164 cases were locally transmitted.

TYGERBERG HOSPITAL SCREENING

Meanwhile, Tygerberg Hospital is improving its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From next week, it will run all suspected cases through a dedicated centre to further separate potential coronavirus patients from others at the hospital.

Stringent infection prevention and control rules guide medical professionals on how COVID-19 patients should be managed. They apply at Tygerberg Hospital, which broadened the scope of its screening capabilities.

Head of General Internal Medicine, Dr Neshaad Schreuder, said it was important to conduct the pre-screenings away from communal patient areas.

Schreuder said patients under investigation would be tested and if well enough, they would be sent home to self-isolate while they wait for test results.

Nineteen people infected with COVID-19 had so far been hospitalised at this facility.

