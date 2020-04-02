Public urged to co-operate with regulations for burial of COVID-19 victims
This after the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality said the body of a person who died from COVID-19 was legally regarded as a biohazard as it could present a high risk of spreading the virus.
JOHANNESBURG - The CRL Rights Commission on Thursday appealed to families and cultural groups to understand the drastic steps being taken in the burial of coronavirus (COVID-19) victims.
This after the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality issued a statement, saying the body of a person who died from COVID-19 was legally regarded as a biohazard as it could present a high risk of spreading the virus.
The municipality said bodies could not be allowed in homes and pallbearers should wear protective clothing.
One of the five deaths in the country was in the Free State and Mangaung had the highest number of cases in the province.
The Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality said it had communicated with its residents and funeral parlours on the stringent measures that would apply to funerals of COVID-19 victims, but some residents said they were shocked that the body of a deceased would not be allowed in their home.
The commission chairperson Professor David Mosoma appealed for co-operation.
“And we have seen what is happening in Italy where they’re burying 600 people a day… I don’t think this is what we want to see [in South Africa]. So, each and every member of the Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities are encouraged to adhere to the measures that government has put forward,” Mosoma said.
The municipality said families of coronavirus victims would be assisted by environmental health experts.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Parly committee calls for probe into lack of protective gear for health workers
-
eThekwini mayor embarks on COVID-19 awareness campaigns in townships
-
Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for coronavirus
-
Education Dept mourns teacher who died after contracting COVID-19
-
UCT records sixth case of coronavirus
-
Mbalula: Taxi industry not fully complying with lockdown regulations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.