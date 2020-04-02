Parly committee calls for probe into lack of protective gear for health workers

Committee chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo expressed concern over the reported shortage and called on government to do something urgently.

CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s health committee on Thursday called on Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize to investigate the lack of protective gear for health workers amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Committee chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo expressed concern over the reported shortage and called on government to do something urgently.

Unions representing the police, prison officials, and health workers had slammed government for failing to provide adequate protection against COVID-19 infections.

Thousands of workers, most of them essential, are at risk of contracting the virus as they go about their duties during the national lockdown.

“The committee cannot ignore the reports about the absence or shortage of masks in any of the public healthcare facilities. We urge the Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize to investigate the complaints as voiced by the trade unions,” Dhlomo said in a statement.

Dhlomo said he spoke to Mkhize a few days ago but the minister had no details about the shortage. He said there would be a follow-up discussion with the minister and the department for an update on the matter.

“Fortunately, I had the opportunity to meet with the minister who also indicated that the safety of healthcare workers remains a top priority of his department. He said an investigation into the matter will be conducted and report back on the findings. This will give assurance to the trade unions and healthcare workers that we indeed support them and care about their safety,” he said.

