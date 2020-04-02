No payment holiday for CoCT ratepayers hit by COVID-19 lockdown - Neilson
Deputy Cape Town Mayor Ian Neilson said that payment holidays would put the city’s cash flow at risk, which would, in turn, put service delivery at risk.
CAPE TOWN - There will be no payment holiday for ratepayers in the City of Cape Town who've lost income due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
The city said that it helped residents where it could but could not risk a breakdown in service provision as a result of cash shortages.
As the 21-day national lockdown heads into a seventh day, many residents have been affected financially due to the closure of non-essential businesses and industry.
Deputy mayor Ian Neilson said they were worried that more residents would not be able to pay their municipal account as the COVID-19 lockdown had left many jobs in jeopardy.
Neilson said that the city was already providing up to 350 litres of free water per day to 40% of the metro’s population.
He said that all funds were needed to ensure services like these could continue.
"The city helps where it can but can't risk a breakdown in service provision. The city is also looking at ways to assist with business continuity but can't take on the task of significant economic support beyond its mandate."
Neilson said that payment holidays would put the city’s cash flow at risk, which would, in turn, put service delivery at risk.
He said that the city needed to be able to deliver basic services during this crisis.
Timeline
-
SA in for terrible crisis if COVID-19 trajectory follows Italy, warns doctor
-
Foreign nationals living in CT CBD to be relocated to Bellville, Maitland
-
De Lille: More than 300 properties identified as potential quarantine sites
-
Boateng fined for leaving Munich and visiting injured son 'without permission'
More in Local
-
SA in for terrible crisis if COVID-19 trajectory follows Italy, warns doctor
-
Conservation efforts lead to rise in black rhino numbers
-
Foreign nationals living in CT CBD to be relocated to Bellville, Maitland
-
De Lille: More than 300 properties identified as potential quarantine sites
-
DA launches WhatsApp line to report SAPS, SANDF violations
-
Rand recovers after plunging to all-time low
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.