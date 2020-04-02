Mkhize warns that SA's COVID-19 mortality rate expected to rise

Five people have already died from the virus that's brought life as we know it to a standstill across the globe.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the impact of COVID-19 would likely intensify from this week and he warned that the mortality rate was expected to rise.

At least 1,380 people have already tested positive for the coronavirus here in South Africa.

That number is likely to rise significantly in the coming days after the rollout of more than 70 mobile testing facilities.

WATCH: Mkhize launches COVID-19 mobile testing units

This time last week, on the eve of the lockdown, the total number of infected patients was still under the 1,000 mark.

In just seven days more than 400 more tests have come back positive.

In Gauteng, there are now at least 645 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

This means that in just a week, more than 200 people joined the list of patients in the province.

The Western Cape now accounts for 326 coronavirus cases, an increase of more than 100 in just a week.

KwaZulu-Natal has 186 cases while the Free State has 76.

These figures are expected to increase over the next few days as more than 70 mobile testing facilities get to work.

WATCH: Chinese, Cuban doctors to assist COVID-19 in SA

