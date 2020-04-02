View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

Mkhize: Mass COVID-19 testing aimed at reducing local transmissions

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the 67 mobile units launched in Sandringham on Wednesday would be deployed to so-called hotspots and officials would conduct door-to-door sampling and screening.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize briefing the media on 16 March 2020 on plans by government to curb the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize briefing the media on 16 March 2020 on plans by government to curb the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday said the decision to intensify the testing of possible COVID-19 patients was aimed at drastically reducing local transmissions of the virus.

Mkhize said the 67 mobile units launched in Sandringham on Wednesday would be deployed to so-called hotspots and officials would conduct door-to-door sampling and screening.

South Africa has 1,380 infections so far, with five people passing away.

WATCH: Chinese, Cuban doctors to assist in SA; and other points from Mkhize briefing

Mkhize said government was done being reactive in dealing with the spread of COVID-19.

“Setting up mobile clinics for mobile workers to move into communities with cases and contacts set up for testing and screening in communities, initially starting with the symptomatic and then turn to the greater community.”

Mkhize said intensifying sampling and testing was a major advantage when fighting the virus, emulating China and getting the spread of the virus under control.

“It is important for us to move ahead of the spread of the infection.”

Mkhize said that with flu season coming, there was no time to waste in trying to get as many South Africans tested as possible.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA