Mkhize: Mass COVID-19 testing aimed at reducing local transmissions
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the 67 mobile units launched in Sandringham on Wednesday would be deployed to so-called hotspots and officials would conduct door-to-door sampling and screening.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday said the decision to intensify the testing of possible COVID-19 patients was aimed at drastically reducing local transmissions of the virus.
Mkhize said the 67 mobile units launched in Sandringham on Wednesday would be deployed to so-called hotspots and officials would conduct door-to-door sampling and screening.
South Africa has 1,380 infections so far, with five people passing away.
WATCH: Chinese, Cuban doctors to assist in SA; and other points from Mkhize briefing
Mkhize said government was done being reactive in dealing with the spread of COVID-19.
“Setting up mobile clinics for mobile workers to move into communities with cases and contacts set up for testing and screening in communities, initially starting with the symptomatic and then turn to the greater community.”
Mkhize said intensifying sampling and testing was a major advantage when fighting the virus, emulating China and getting the spread of the virus under control.
“It is important for us to move ahead of the spread of the infection.”
Mkhize said that with flu season coming, there was no time to waste in trying to get as many South Africans tested as possible.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
South Africans stranded abroad hoping govt can assist them to return home soon
-
Govt urged to provide health services for homeless at lockdown shelters
-
Some spaza shop owners already feeling pinch of COVID-19 lockdown
-
Public sector unions urge govt to hike wages for state workers battling COVID-19
-
Duduza Clinic in Ekurhuleni closed after nurse tests positive for COVID-19
-
Mbalula backtracks on taxi loads, urges industry to accept 70% directive
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.