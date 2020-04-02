Mbalula: Taxi industry not fully complying with lockdown regulations
The minister visited taxi ranks on Thursday morning to assess whether those employed in the sector are adhering to the law.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has conceded the taxi industry was not fully complying with the lockdown regulations.
Speaking on Radio702 on Thursday, the minister said his decision to limit loading capacity in taxis to 70% was final.
Mbalula has come under fire on social media, for his about-turn on how many people may be transported in a taxi at a time, with many warning the measures don't go far enough to ensure social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The minister visited taxi ranks on Thursday morning to assess whether those employed in the sector are adhering to the law.
“As much as all those things are happening, we need to tighten the grid and do much more, so it is much more easier that what is happening now and learn from other countries.”
The minister said it seemed it was business as usual for some taxi drivers.
“People don’t obey; it’s not that they are malicious but you can see that they don’t see the danger. The only thing that can make them move is if their parents, friends or neighbour dies. For now, it’s still far from reality for them. They don’t see it coming.”
The department has committed to providing hand sanitisers to the taxi industry, which continues to transport thousands of essential service workers during the lockdown.
WATCH: Commuters to wear masks in taxis with full capacity
More in Local
-
Education Dept mourns teacher who died after contracting COVID-19
-
UCT records sixth case of coronavirus
-
Italian national turned back at ORTIA after making unauthorised landing
-
SA in for terrible crisis if COVID-19 trajectory follows Italy, warns doctor
-
No payment holiday for CoCT ratepayers hit by COVID-19 lockdown - Neilson
-
Conservation efforts lead to rise in black rhino numbers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.