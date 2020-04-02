View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

Mbalula backtracks on taxi loads, urges industry to accept 70% directive

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said there was public outcry about the safety of commuters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula addresses members of the Gauteng traffic police, taxi associations and commuters outside the MTN Noord taxi rank on 1 April 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula addresses members of the Gauteng traffic police, taxi associations and commuters outside the MTN Noord taxi rank on 1 April 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has made an about-turn on his decision to allow taxis to load passengers to capacity.

Mbalula has reverted to the initial regulation which stipulates that taxis must only ferry 10 passengers per trip.

In a statement released late Wednesday night, Mbalula said he rescinded his decision after receiving a number of queries about the amended regulations.

He said there was public outcry about the safety of commuters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

His spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine: "This means that there will only be a 70% loading capacity for minibus taxis and we urge the taxi industry to accept these declared measures. The new ministerial directives will be published in due course for immediate implementation."

Now, by law, 15-seater taxis are only allowed to ferry 10 people at a time and midibuses with a 22-seater capacity are limited to a maximum of 15 passengers.

The decision comes into effect immediately.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA