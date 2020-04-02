Mangaung gets tougher on handling remains of COVID-19 victims
The Mangaung Municipality said funeral undertakers had been informed that the body of a person who died from COVID-19 was legally regarded as a biohazard.
JOHANNESBURG - The Mangaung Municipality in the Free State has implemented strict measures for handling the remains of people who die of COVID-19.
Following the announcement by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize that Mangaung has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the province, the municipality has decided to strengthen its guidelines for undertakers and bereaved families.
The first COVID-19 death in the Free State was recorded this week.
The Mangaung Municipality said funeral undertakers had been informed that the body of a person who died from COVID-19 was legally regarded as a biohazard, meaning the remains could cause severe human disease and may present a high risk of spreading the virus.
Going forward, the handling of these bodies will be strictly monitored by environmental health practitioners.
The remains should be kept only in designated health facilities and it's important for bereaved families to understand that under no circumstances will they be allowed to take a body home whether for viewing, hygiene preparations, cultural or religious reasons.
Strict guidelines have been put in place for all parties involved in handling remains.
There should also not be more than 50 people in attendance at a funeral and no night vigils may be held.
Ritual communal handwashing is also not allowed.
Law enforcement agencies have been going around the community to ensure that families comply with these strict regulations.
More in Local
-
SAA agrees to provide repatriation charter flights to various countries
-
4 weeks after first COVID-19 case, SA coming to terms with new reality
-
COVID-19 quick insight - 1 April 2020
-
South Africans stranded abroad hoping govt can assist them to return home soon
-
Govt urged to provide health services for homeless at lockdown shelters
-
Some spaza shop owners already feeling pinch of COVID-19 lockdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.