Lockdown: How amended regulations on funerals will now affect you
The adjustments were gazetted by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and allow for mourners to travel for burials during the national lockdown.
JOHANNESBURG - The national command council (NCC) tasked with dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country on Thursday amended laws restricting travel in the country to make provision for funerals.
Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. As a result, sweeping travel restrictions were rolled out across the country.
However, following days of criticism, the NCC said mourners would now be allowed to travel across provinces or between districts to attend a burial or cremation.
But there are limitations. The provision made allowance only for close relatives of the diseased including children, a spouse, parents or grandparents.
The mourners would be required to obtain a permit from either a magistrate’s court or a police station commander.
A valid death certificate should also be produced before they are given the go-ahead.
The NCC said the amendments were aimed at clarifying the application of government’s measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
