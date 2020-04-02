LIVE: 'We're not spying on anyone' - Ndabeni-Abrahams on using geo-location

Currently, the country has 1,380 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with five deaths and 31 recoveries.

JOHANNESBURG – Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said the government was doing all it could to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the country, including the use of use of geo-location for contact tracing.

Ministers representing the coronavirus national command council are updating the nation on the revised lockdown regulations on Thursday evening.

Currently, the country has 1,380 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with five deaths and 31 recoveries.

Ndabeni-Abraham said government’s use of geo-location via cellphones would speed up the process of contact tracing in the case where a person tests positive for the virus.

She said their cellphone numbers would be used to locate them and those they were around.

The minister said they would not intercept calls: "This is not spying on anyone..."

INFORMAL TRADERS & SPAZA SHOPS MUST TRADE

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said informal food traders were now allowed to trade.

Dlamini-Zuma said informal traders must obtain a permit from their councillors before setting up shop.

The minister said spaza should should all remain opened during the lockdown.

She also said the prohibition of more than 50 people at a funeral and that of no night vigils were still applicable.

The minister also added that close relatives of the deceased are allowed to attend the funeral if it's in another province. They will, however, need permits for that, which they can obtain at the magistrate's offices or a police station commander and a death certificate or a certified copy of a death certificate must be produced.

WATCH LIVE: National command council media briefing on revised COVID-19 lockdown