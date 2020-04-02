View all in Latest
Italian national turned back at ORTIA after making unauthorised landing

The plane, carrying one passenger on Wednesday, was not cleared by the Transport Department as required in terms of the current protocols implemented during the COVID-19 lockdown.

OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: @ortambo_int/Twitter
OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: @ortambo_int/Twitter
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - An Italian national with a South African passport has been turned away at OR Tambo International Airport when his unauthorised private charter aircraft landed in South Africa from Zimbabwe.

The plane, carrying one passenger on Wednesday, was not cleared by the Transport Department as required in terms of the current protocols implemented during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Police had to be called in to assist to force the passenger to leave the country after he refused to return to Zimbabwe.

Transport Department spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine: "Minister Fikile Mbalula has called for a full investigation into this incident as well as consequence management if any wrongdoing has been found to have taken place."

Timeline

