Italian national turned back at ORTIA after making unauthorised landing
The plane, carrying one passenger on Wednesday, was not cleared by the Transport Department as required in terms of the current protocols implemented during the COVID-19 lockdown.
JOHANNESBURG - An Italian national with a South African passport has been turned away at OR Tambo International Airport when his unauthorised private charter aircraft landed in South Africa from Zimbabwe.
The plane, carrying one passenger on Wednesday, was not cleared by the Transport Department as required in terms of the current protocols implemented during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Police had to be called in to assist to force the passenger to leave the country after he refused to return to Zimbabwe.
Transport Department spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine: "Minister Fikile Mbalula has called for a full investigation into this incident as well as consequence management if any wrongdoing has been found to have taken place."
Timeline
-
SA in for terrible crisis if COVID-19 trajectory follows Italy, warns doctor
-
No payment holiday for CoCT ratepayers hit by COVID-19 lockdown - Neilson
-
De Lille: More than 300 properties identified as potential quarantine sites
-
Boateng fined for leaving Munich and visiting injured son 'without permission'
More in Local
-
SA in for terrible crisis if COVID-19 trajectory follows Italy, warns doctor
-
No payment holiday for CoCT ratepayers hit by COVID-19 lockdown - Neilson
-
Conservation efforts lead to rise in black rhino numbers
-
Foreign nationals living in CT CBD to be relocated to Bellville, Maitland
-
De Lille: More than 300 properties identified as potential quarantine sites
-
DA launches WhatsApp line to report SAPS, SANDF violations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.