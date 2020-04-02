Foreign nationals living in CT CBD to be relocated to Bellville, Maitland

The sites have finally been identified and approved and Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille visited one of the sites this week.

CAPE TOWN - Foreign nationals who have been living in the Cape Town CBD will soon be relocated to sites in Bellville and Maitland.

Hundreds of men, women and children have been camping at a church on Green Market Square since October after they were removed from outside the UN Refugee Agency offices where they were demanding assistance to leave the country due to xenophobia.

It's the seventh day of the national lockdown and hundreds of foreign nationals are still camping out on the pavements and crammed inside the Methodist Church.

Public Works said it had done its part and has identified two sites.

The Bellville site is on city-owned land and is known as Paint City. At this site, the department has erected a marquee that can accommodate 600 people.

But before the foreigners can actually move in, toilets and showers have to be set up.

The city's Zahid Badroodien said: “We will now work to continue moving those individuals to this location, obviously dependent on the availability of toilets and so on.”

The second site along Voortrekker Road in Maitland will accommodate any overflow as well as homeless people.