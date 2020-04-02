Lockdown: Foreign nationals living in CT CBD transported to temporary location
They left the chapel on Green Market Square after police hammered through the church’s locked door.
CAPE TOWN – Foreign nationals who were living in a church in Cape Town’s CBD have on Thursday been bused to a new temporary location for the duration of the COVID-19 national lockdown.
They left the chapel on Greenmarket Square after police hammered through the church’s locked door.
#CTRefugees Police are moving in at the Methodist Church in Cape Town where foreigners have been living in since last year October. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/qX4XRnhJS7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 2, 2020
The hundreds of men, women, and children were living there since October last year, while another group camped outside the Cape Town central police station.
Officers lined up and moved into the front entrance of the Methodist Church. The door was closed and they proceeded to knock it down with a hammer.
Hundreds of officers then moved inside and after a few minutes, the foreigners walked out on their own without any show of force from police.
Children were in their mother's arms and on their backs, while others were clinging to parents’ hands.
#CTrefugees Foreigners leaving the church in on Greenmarket Square. KP pic.twitter.com/dmJMvSKAMH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 2, 2020
The foreign nationals were then loaded onto buses heading to their new temporary home, a marquee tent in Bellville.
