eThekwini mayor embarks on COVID-19 awareness campaigns in townships

The densely populated Umlazi, KwaMashu and Inanda townships, which are also the region’s largest, were the latest vulnerable communities to record cases.

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
43 minutes ago

DURBAN - With a mammoth task ahead of him, eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Thursday called for lifestyle changes after three townships in the metro confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The densely populated Umlazi, KwaMashu and Inanda townships, which are also the region’s largest, were the latest vulnerable communities to record cases. However, Kaunda didn’t give more details.

Positive cases were also reported in other areas around the country - including Alexandra and Khayelitsha, which raised fears of mass contamination.

Kaunda conducted an awareness campaign in the densely populated Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi where he called on residents to rise up to the challenge of fighting the COVID-19 virus.

The mayor appealed to township dwellers within the municipality to practice good hygiene, social distancing, and to avail themselves for testing.

As fears mounted in Durban townships that COVID-19 could affect everyone, Kaunda urged that there should be co-operation between residents and councillors to avert the spread of the virus.

“Councillors are directly involved in these programmes and when the teams come to hostels and informal settlements, leadership on the ground will inform communities that they should expect people who will be conducting tests,” Kaunda said.

Kaunda said he would be clamping down on illegal structures recently erected at informal settlements to reduce the risk of more people being infected.

“We are hitting hard to those who are actually erecting structures as we speak and we are not going to be allowing that,” he said.

He also said the municipality was working with the provincial Department of Health to identify buildings where township dwellers who have COVID-19 or suspected to have the virus would be quarantined.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

