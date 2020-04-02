Eskom uses lockdown as opportunity for short-term maintenance

The power utility has experienced a significant reduction in demand for electricity, which has allowed the company to operate without the need to implement load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Thursday said it was using the temporary quietness due to the coronavirus lockdown to carry out important short-term maintenance for their generation infrastructure.

The power utility has experienced a significant reduction in demand for electricity, which has allowed the company to operate without the need to implement load shedding.

The state-owned entity has suspended its wind-generated power and plans to take its Koeberg unit offline on Friday at midnight.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said: “We’ve had to postpone our bigger maintenance programme for the duration of the lockdown. But we’ve taken down double the amount of megawatts in order to do short-term maintenance and I think we will emerge from this lockdown a stronger and more reliable power utility.”

De Ruyter has assured the public that all units will return to service at short notice should the electricity demand increase.