EFF’s Mandisa Mashego confirms resignation as Gauteng chair
Mashego said she handed in her resignation letters to the party in February and had so far served a two months’ notice.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Mandisa Mashego on Thursday confirmed her resignation as the party’s Gauteng chairperson and member of the provincial legislature.
There had been speculation surrounding the circumstances of her resignation with some aligning them to her loss at the EFF’s national elective conference in December 2019.
She contested for the secretary general position but lost to party leader Julius Malema’s close ally Marshall Dlamini.
Mashego said she didn’t resign because she was bitter. She said she wanted to focus on her activism.
“It’s also the right thing to do but also my health… and the path I would really to take with my activism and some of the huge variety of stakeholders whom I’ve been engaging with and people I have been able to spiritually connect with,” Mashego said.
She said she remained a member of the EFF.
