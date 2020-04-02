Education Dept mourns teacher who died after contracting COVID-19
It’s understood the 45-year-old teacher from the Platt Primary School died on Tuesday, just days after she tested positive for the coronavirus.
JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department is mourning the death of one of its own - a KwaZulu-Natal educator who died after contracting COVID-19.
However, the Health Department is yet to officially confirm this.
The Education Department said two other people including a teacher and a 14-year-old pupil also contracted the virus.
The Basic Education Department advised those who may have come into contact with the teacher from the Platt Primary School in Isipingo to present themselves to health officials for testing.
It’s understood another teacher from the same school also tested positive for the virus.
The department said a 14-year-old pupil from the Ongwini Primary School, who is related to one of the educators and another family member, had also been infected.
The department’s Elijah Mhlanga: “The Minister of Basic Education is indeed saddened by the news that the person who died in KwaZulu-Natal was a teacher. She has communicated with the MEC in KwaZulu-Natal to see what can be done to support the family.”
KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the latest incidents were a sad reminder that South Africans must take the necessary steps to be extra cautious during this lockdown period.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
