Duduza Clinic in Ekurhuleni closed after nurse tests positive for COVID-19
The nurse contracted the coronavirus after attending a church gathering in Bloemfontein last month.
JOHANNESBURG - The Duduza Clinic in Ekurhuleni has been closed indefinitely after a nurse tested positive for COVID-19.
The woman contracted the coronavirus after attending a church gathering in Bloemfontein last month.
Several people who attended that gathering have since tested positive, including an elderly man who has since died.
The Duduza Clinic and surrounding area will now be sanitised while staff have been placed in self-quarantine awaiting test results of those who have shown symptoms.
The City of Ekurhuleni's Phakamile Mbengashe said that two mobile clinics would be deployed to the area to attend to the community's medical needs.
"We have tracers looking for all the contacts who may come into contact with the nurse. Currently, the clinic staff has been put into isolation. Those who are showing symptoms have taken the COVID-19 tests, they're awaiting the results."
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
