De Lille: More than 300 properties identified as potential quarantine sites
Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille said an additional 73 vacant centres owned by the public sector have also been earmarked pending approval from the Health Department.
JOHANNESBURG - Government has identified more than 300 properties to be inspected by the Health Department which could serve as health facilities to treat and quarantine COVID-19 patients.
Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille said an additional 73 vacant centres owned by the public sector have also been earmarked pending approval from the Health Department.
Officials are in the process of inspecting these sites to ensure they are suitable for coronavirus patients.
De Lille said more sites were still being identified: “So far, I think we will be ready to have over 30,000 beds that people can use and it’s a work in progress as we continue on a daily basis to identify more sites.”
WATCH: Health Department launches mobile test units; gives update on cases in South Africa
Timeline
More in Local
-
SA in for terrible crisis if COVID-19 trajectory follows Italy, warns doctor
-
No payment holiday for CoCT ratepayers hit by COVID-19 lockdown - Neilson
-
Conservation efforts lead to rise in black rhino numbers
-
Foreign nationals living in CT CBD to be relocated to Bellville, Maitland
-
DA launches WhatsApp line to report SAPS, SANDF violations
-
Rand recovers after plunging to all-time low
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.