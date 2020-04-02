COVID-19: Some Duduza residents bemoan closure of local clinic

The facility was closed after a nurse tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

DUDUZA – Some residents of Duduza in Nigel, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday expressed concern about the closure of one of the local clinics in the area.

The facility was closed after a nurse tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). She contracted the virus after attending a church gathering in Bloemfontein last month.

Members of the public in Duduza said there were four clinics and the closure of one of them posed a serious challenge as they now had to walk kilometres to get help.

“I think it will be a problem because the clinic is here and close to our homes,” said one resident.

Another added: “It’s going to be quite a challenge for us.”

Some residents appeared to be adhering to the lockdown with only a few people seen walking on the streets.

Meanwhile, there was a long queue at the local Shoprite store with people not adhering to social distancing.

Taxis were also operating as normal with the one seen carrying a full load and disregarding the 70% load regulation.

Only a few passengers had masks and latex hand gloves.

