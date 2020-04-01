SA's number of COVID-19 cases lower than expected - Mkhize
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that thousands more were expected to have been infected by now and this was encouraging.
DURBAN - The number of people who have succumbed to COVID-19 in the country has continued to increase but not at the rate that was expected.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that five people had now died after being infected with the virus, with the latest person being a 46-year-old woman from Umlazi.
Mkhize said that the number of new infections had increased by 46, with the latest figure of confirmed cases standing at 1,353.
WATCH: Ministers give an update on day 5 of COVID-19 lockdown
However, he said that thousands more were expected to have been infected by now and this was encouraging.
The minister said that four provinces had now recorded COVID-19 fatalities.
"The first one was in the Western Cape, a 48-year-old female, the other one was in the Free State, and 88-year-old male, the other was in Gauteng and two in KwaZulu-Natal."
Mkhize said that with 39,500 patients tested the country was expanding its capacity to test more people and ensure access to the medical care by those who needed it.
"We have increased the capacity and found more equipment to create more capacity tha allows us to test as many people [as possible]."
Mkhize said that while around 4,000 infections were expected by this week, government was still working hard to increase the number of beds at public facilities.
