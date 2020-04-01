SA duo stranded at Malaysian airport hoping for assistance to return home

Capetonian Allan Huysamen and Allister Nunn from Johannesburg met when they faced an unexpectedly closed boarding gate at Kuala Lumpur International Airport when Malaysia went into lockdown to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

CAPE TOWN - Two South Africans stuck in Malaysia hope their return home is on the horizon.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said that initial figures indicated that over 1,400 South African citizens were stranded in various countries abroad.

As a result of COVID-19, travel restrictions in each of these countries, citizens were unable to return home.

Capetonian Allan Huysamen and Allister Nunn from Johannesburg met when they faced an unexpectedly closed boarding gate at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

A week ago, the new travel buddies were told that their flight back home would not take off as Malaysia was on lockdown to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

Since then they've been stuck in the airport terminal.

"We've made ourselves beds in there and we managed to buy food from the airport staff canteen. The food is actually really good you can choose either a serving or rice or noodles and there’s a couple of chicken dishes and vegetable dishes and seafood dishes."

He said they'd mostly spent their time updating family and friends on the situation and contacting embassies for help.

"I have not been too stressed about COVID-19 while being here because I feel like I can adequately protect myself... we do not come onto contact with that many people on a daily basis."

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said that South Africans missions abroad were working to assist South Africans stranded overseas, with priority given to those stuck at airports and the elderly.

