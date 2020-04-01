Plans afoot to de-densified CT’s Kosovo, Dunoon to curb COVID-19 spread
Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers said Dunoon had 13,000 households, while the Greater Kosovo had more than 68,000 informal structures.
CAPE TOWN - There are plans to have two informal settlements in Cape Town, the Greater Kosovo and Dunoon, de-densified to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu announced the plan last week. The Western Cape government submitted a plan to the department to provide temporary accommodation for 10,000 residents.
#LockdownSA #COVID Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisiulu announced last week that certain areas that are simply not conducive to social distancing will have to be de-densified.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 1, 2020
Dunoon, in Cape Town is one of the areas. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/3CyChGXllr
“The sites have been identified. For the Greater Kosovo, there is actually not one but four parcels of land. We have a 10-year project plan at one of the four pieces of land [and] we have already started our impact studies and getting our development plans in line for that,” Simmers said.
Simmers said a housing project in Dunoon was also being fast-tracked because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Two- and three-story units would be made available and the elderly and disabled would be prioritised.
#LockdownSA #Covid This resident says she will move out of the area, if government says she really has to. KP pic.twitter.com/0WrWw0NgPk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 1, 2020
Simmers said they would engage with councillors and residents.
“We just concluded the final plan and the budget that we need to finance that plan,” he said.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
