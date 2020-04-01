Parents still required to pay school fees during lockdown

Schools were forced to close following the surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the country with the department having to introduce E-learning at home during this period.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department on Wednesday said parents were still required to pay school fees during the national lockdown.

Some parents were worried the arrangement could see them in a tight financial situation as some business closed.

The department’s spokesperson Elijah Mahlangu said they would communicate options for a relief plan should the need arise.

“It’s just two weeks into the month of April, which means school fees will still be paid, but what we need to say is that we don’t want to make a decision that is premature or a decision that could go the wrong direction. Let’s monitor the situation now and see what’s going to happen,” Mahlangu said.

