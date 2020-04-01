Numsa accuses Tau Lekoa Mine of violating lockdown regulations
The union said it was shocked that management and some unions had reached a deal that operations should continue at the mine which included production.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Wednesday accused the North West-based gold producer Tau Lekoa Mine of violating the 21 days national lockdown by carrying on with operations.
The union said it was shocked that management and some unions had reached a deal that operations should continue at the mine, which included production.
This was despite President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing that all mining operations, except maintenance and care, should be halted at this period.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy should investigate this.
“This is in violation of the terms of the lockdown and we are also informed that there are no precautionary measures implemented to make sure that the COVID-19 virus does not spread among employees and this is extremely worrying. The Minerals Council stipulated that mining operations, particularly deep mining, will have to be scaled down significantly during the lockdown,” she said.
Representatives from Tau Lekoa Mine were not immediately available for comment.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Business
-
OPINION: The world needs to declare bankruptcy
-
Cell C is not reducing its data prices, here's why
-
IIF urges SA to seek IMF funding, EFF rejects Mboweni finance suggestion
-
Ntshavheni: Govt to offer lifeline to spaza shops during lockdown
-
Mbalula relaxes some taxi restrictions as Santaco threatens strike
-
COVID-19: Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1bn to Solidarity Fund
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.