Numsa accuses Tau Lekoa Mine of violating lockdown regulations

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Wednesday accused the North West-based gold producer Tau Lekoa Mine of violating the 21 days national lockdown by carrying on with operations.

The union said it was shocked that management and some unions had reached a deal that operations should continue at the mine, which included production.

This was despite President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing that all mining operations, except maintenance and care, should be halted at this period.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy should investigate this.

“This is in violation of the terms of the lockdown and we are also informed that there are no precautionary measures implemented to make sure that the COVID-19 virus does not spread among employees and this is extremely worrying. The Minerals Council stipulated that mining operations, particularly deep mining, will have to be scaled down significantly during the lockdown,” she said.

Representatives from Tau Lekoa Mine were not immediately available for comment.

