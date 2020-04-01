Ntshavheni: Govt to offer lifeline to spaza shops during lockdown
Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said her department would introduce a dedicated spaza support scheme to assist those businesses in the sector to weather the storm during the government’s strict lockdown regulations.
CAPE TOWN - Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the government would offer a lifeline to spaza shops and businesses in the informal settlements during the lockdown.
She said her department would introduce a dedicated spaza support scheme to assist those businesses in the sector to weather the storm during the government’s strict lockdown regulations.
Ntshavheni was addressing the media on Tuesday at a government briefing to give updates on the government’s interventions during the lockdown.
WATCH: Ministers give an update on day 5 of COVID-19 lockdown
Ntshavheni said her department would offer a wide range of support initiatives to spaza shop owners, from health support and sanitizers to a desperately needed cash injection.
This will form part in terms of the dedicated spaza support scheme.
She said spaza owners would be given the advantage of bulk buying on pre-approved goods. They would also be offered other financial incentives and much-needed capital.
“And the scheme will also assist with seeking capital and much-needed aid. We know that some of our spaza shops don’t have money to buy stock, so we are going to assist them in buying stock but that will be facilitated by a credit facility.”
While spaza shops provide millions of South Africans with the bare essentials, they are not exempt from the government regulations.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Business
-
Mbalula relaxes some taxi restrictions as Santaco threatens strike
-
COVID-19: Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1bn to Solidarity Fund
-
Rand firms after trade data, stocks rise
-
Record fuel price drop for April to kick in at midnight
-
Lockdown: Academics propose special grant for the poor
-
Govt aware of companies with fake essential service certificates - Nxesi
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.