Ntshavheni: Govt to offer lifeline to spaza shops during lockdown

CAPE TOWN - Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the government would offer a lifeline to spaza shops and businesses in the informal settlements during the lockdown.

Ntshavheni was addressing the media on Tuesday at a government briefing to give updates on the government’s interventions during the lockdown.

Ntshavheni said her department would offer a wide range of support initiatives to spaza shop owners, from health support and sanitizers to a desperately needed cash injection.

This will form part in terms of the dedicated spaza support scheme.

She said spaza owners would be given the advantage of bulk buying on pre-approved goods. They would also be offered other financial incentives and much-needed capital.

“And the scheme will also assist with seeking capital and much-needed aid. We know that some of our spaza shops don’t have money to buy stock, so we are going to assist them in buying stock but that will be facilitated by a credit facility.”

While spaza shops provide millions of South Africans with the bare essentials, they are not exempt from the government regulations.

