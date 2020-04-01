View all in Latest
Motshekga sends condolences after KZN teacher dies from COVID-19

The 45-year-old teacher from Isipingo died on Tuesday after testing positive several days ago.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga at a media briefing on 16 March 2020 on plans by government to curb the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga at a media briefing on 16 March 2020 on plans by government to curb the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Wednesday sent her condolences on Wednesday to the family of a KwaZulu-Natal teacher who died after contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 45-year-old teacher from Isipingo died on Tuesday after testing positive several days ago. Authorities said the teacher was also asthmatic.

It’s understood another teacher from the same school had also been infected with the virus.

The department said a 14-year-old pupil related to one of the educators at Ogwini High School in Umlazi township also tested positive for COVID-19, while the family of one of the teachers' also contracted COVID-19.

The department said arrangements were being made to trace those who may have come into contact with the deceased and the immediate family members.

The department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: “The minister is saddened by the news that the person who died yesterday was a teacher from a primary school in Isipingo. She has conveyed her condolences to the family, colleagues, as well as friends of the teacher.”

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

