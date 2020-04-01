Makhura vows to escalate COVID-19 testing in Gauteng's informal settlements
Speaking at the launch of the mass mobilisation campaign at the Setswetla informal settlement in Alexandra on Tuesday, Premier David Makhura said the program would target the most densely populated areas.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government said it would escalate the rate of screening and testing for COVID-19 in the next few days with the deployment of more than 4,000 trained community health workers at 69 facilities.
“We are watching very, very closely the townships where there is high-density populations and areas like Setswetla informal settlement where we have a case of COVID-19.”
