Makhura vows to escalate COVID-19 testing in Gauteng's informal settlements

Speaking at the launch of the mass mobilisation campaign at the Setswetla informal settlement in Alexandra on Tuesday, Premier David Makhura said the program would target the most densely populated areas.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the provincial executive council on 31 March 2020 rolled out massive community screenings and testing programmes in Alexandra township to screen residents for coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the provincial executive council on 31 March 2020 rolled out massive community screenings and testing programmes in Alexandra township to screen residents for coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government said it would escalate the rate of screening and testing for COVID-19 in the next few days with the deployment of more than 4,000 trained community health workers at 69 facilities.

Speaking at the launch of the mass mobilisation campaign at the Setswetla informal settlement in Alexandra on Tuesday, Premier David Makhura said the program would target the most densely populated areas.

“We are watching very, very closely the townships where there is high-density populations and areas like Setswetla informal settlement where we have a case of COVID-19.”

WATCH: COVID-19 tests in Alexandra

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

Comments

