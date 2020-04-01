Lockdown lessons: SA pupils turn to online learning to keep studies on track
The Education Department is encouraging pupils to use the time to self-study and has made learning material available online, as well as revision classes on radio and TV.
JOHANNESBURG - As the country enters its sixth day in lockdown, South African pupils are putting online learning to the test.
Tuesday marked what would have been the first day of the second term but with government's strict measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, schooling has been disrupted indefinitely.
Class is in session.
Pupils across South Africa have been forced to enroll in virtual school due to the national lockdown.
The Education Department has put together studying and reading material on its website.
Pupils can access Vodacom's e-learning school for free educational content for all grades.
MTN has also provided zero-rated online resources on siyavula.com, while Microsoft has offered students free access to Office365 by visiting mahala.ms.
Teaching will be taking place on DStv's mindset program on channel 319 and OpenView HD's education show on channel 122.
Radio stations have also come on board, including Ukhozi FM, East Coast Radio and Caps FM and will provide support for pupils.
While migrating to alternative learning platforms may prove difficult for some pupils, the lockdown has placed South Africa's digital literacy and access to information in the spotlight.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
