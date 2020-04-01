Lockdown: City of CT expects to lose up to R3bn per month in unpaid bills
The 21 days shutdown led to the closure of businesses and affected the income streams of many residents.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town (CoCT) on Wednesday said it expected to lose up to R3 billion per month in unpaid bills due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) national lockdown.
The 21 days shutdown led to the closure of businesses and affected the income streams of many residents.
CoCT Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson said the city’s budget had a comprehensive social package of more than R3 billion for residents who qualified for rates rebates or indigent benefits.
However, he warned the lockdown could result in more residents being unable to afford their municipal bills.
The city’s cash flow could face an even bigger impact if those who could afford it refused to pay what is due.
“Many of our residents are experiencing a difficult financial situation, but we will not be able to deliver the services they expect from the city, especially during this time of crisis, if they don’t pay their municipal bills. Cash flow can turn negative between R1 billion and R3 billion per month,” Neilson said.
However, Neilson said help was available and those in desperate need should contact the city to arrange installment plans to pay off debt or apply for relief.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
LIVE: Dept launches COVID-19 mobile sampling and testing units
-
Motshekga sends condolences after KZN teacher dies from COVID-19
-
Numsa accuses Tau Lekoa Mine of violating lockdown regulations
-
Jokes aside: Coronavirus pranks mostly prohibited on April Fool's Day
-
Public sector unions to take govt to court over 0% wage increases
-
Lockdown sites to be allocated for foreign nationals living in Cape Town CBD
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.