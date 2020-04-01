Jokes aside: Coronavirus pranks mostly prohibited on April Fool's Day
Even Google cancelled its hoax features as the world gets serious about stopping the spread of the deadly virus.
CAPE TOWN - The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is no joke and across the globe people have been warned against using it as an April Fool's Day prank.
The first of April is usually a day reserved for pranks some dramatic, well thought through, and extraordinary, while others are simple and harmless white lies.
However, this year, COVID-19 wiped the smile off the face of the world and it's probably for the best to let April Fool's Day slide.
It’s feared coronavirus pranks could spread rumors or false information about the outbreak on top of a plethora of fake news already doing the rounds.
Authorities in Thailand warned individuals joking about the virus could be punished under a law carrying a sentence of up to five years behind bars.
In India, cybersecurity officials also threatened to take legal action against offenders.
Earlier on Wednesday, K-Pop star Kim Jaejoong created an uproar after he took to social media claiming to have been hospitalised in Japan with COVID-19. It was a joke and he later claimed he did it to raise awareness.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
