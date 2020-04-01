Ipid explains murder accused Ekurhuleni metro cop's non-appearance in court

The Ekurhuleni Metro police official and his co-accused are alleged to have gunned down Sibusiso Amos at his home in Vosloorus during COVID-19 lockdown enforcement earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said had yet to haul the Ekurhuleni Metro Police official implicated in the fatal shooting of a Vosloorus man before court as it was still conducting investigations.

On Tuesday, the officer’s co-accused, a private security official, appeared before the Boksburg magistrates court on seven charges, including murder and attempted murder.

The two men are alleged to have gunned down Sibusiso Amos at his home in Vosloorus during COVID-19 lockdown enforcement.

Following the brief appearance of the private security official, Siphiwe Ndlovu, in court on Tuesday, Ipid moved to clarify the whereabouts of his co-accused.

Ndlovu faces seven charges, including four counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a shotgun and the unlawful possession of ammunition.

However, the metro police official he was with during the shooting will wait a bit longer for his day in court.

Ipid said there was outstanding technical evidence which the body was working on.

Once that process was concluded, the officer would be taken back to court.

It remains a mystery how a private security guard formed part of government’s lockdown enforcement plans which are being carried out by the SAPS, metro police in various cities and the South African National Defence Force.

The case was postponed to 8 April when Ndlovu will apply for bail.

Meanwhile, the Amos family has begun funeral preparations for the 40-year-old man, while the three children who were injured in the crossfire are recovering.

Three people have been killed by police since the commencement of the lockdown.