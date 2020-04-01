IIF urges SA to seek IMF funding, EFF rejects Mboweni finance suggestion
The Institute of International Finance said that it expected South Africa's economy to contract by 2.5% in 2020 but said that waning demand, travel restrictions and pandemic-related closures could lead to a deeper recession.
JOHANNESBURG - The Institute of International Finance said South Africa should seek funding from the International Monetary Fund given the country's high debt levels, large capital outflows and a potentially deep recession triggered by the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.
The institute said that it expected South Africa's economy to contract by 2.5% in 2020 but said that waning demand, travel restrictions and pandemic-related closures could lead to a deeper recession.
It called South Africa's economic situation "increasingly untenable."
The recommendation is not likely to be well received in South Africa, where Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Sunday the country would only consider approaching the IMF as a last resort to help fight the virus.
The EFF has rejected what it calls the finance minister's 'flirtations' with the IMF and World Bank.
The red berets said that taking on outside funding would worsen the country's already dire socio-economic problems.
Spokesperson Delisile Ngwenya: "In addition to flirtations with the IMF, Tito Mbwoweni's austerity budgeting and so-called structural reforms will only weaken the capacity of the state to lead a developmental trajectory that should never necessarily develop South Africa's productive economic sectors."
South Africa is currently under lockdown with people restricted to their homes and most businesses closed.
The country has reported more than 1,300 cases of coronavirus and three deaths.
More in Politics
-
DA calls for establishment of committee to protect civil liberties
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: Coronavirus control fence between SA and Zimbabwe won't work
-
Mboweni to approach World Bank, IMF if SA runs out of funds to fight COVID-19
-
Holomisa, Lekota self-quarantine after Meshoe, Swart test positive for COVID-19
-
EFF: First COVID-19 deaths should act as wakeup call to South Africans
-
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe tests positive for COVID-19
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.