Health Dept warns SA against complacency over lower than expected COVID-19 cases
So far, at least 39,500 tests have been conducted while the department's preparing to ramp this up drastically in the coming weeks.
CAPE TOWN - Health Department Deputy Director-General Yogan Pillay said while the COVID-19 infection rate in the country was slower than expected, South Africans should not be complacent.
Minister Zweli Mkhize said five people have died of the virus while over 1,353 infections have been confirmed.
Pillay said testing would be fast-tracked in the next coming days: “We are testing people with symptoms who are coming to our facilities or going to GPs to get tested. We are testing, so the numbers are going to increase… to help us identify those who are positive and isolate them so we contain the spread of the disease.”
WATCH: COVID-19 tests in Alexandra
