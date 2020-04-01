Health Dept to work with law enforcement during COVID-19 screening drive

The Health Department said it would be working with law enforcement agencies to ensure that criminals did not take advantage of this mammoth COVID-19 screening program.

JOHANNESBURG - As thousands of field workers prepare to be deployed across the country in a massive COVID-19 screening programme, the Health Department said it had put measures in place to ensure communities were safe.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that 10,000 health workers will be sent to people's homes to test for the coronavirus.

The Health Department said it would be working with law enforcement agencies to ensure that criminals did not take advantage of this mammoth COVID-19 screening program.

Deputy Director-General Yogan Pillay: “We will have an identification of little badges and a particular type of T-shirt and their ID."

Pillay said that so far, over 5,000 field workers had been mobilised.

The Health Department said it would be targeting communities such as Alexandra township and Khayelitsha where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

